BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The clock is ticking on this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive and there is still much work to be done.

Zaxby’s has helped sponsor the toy drive for years and they did their part again Monday to help fill the toy vault and had a little fun doing it.

With restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin County and Escambia County, Fla., there are plenty of drop-off locations to help make this another successful toy drive for kids in our area.