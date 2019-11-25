Lamar Advertising off and running to shop for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Let the shopping begin! The Magical Christmas Toy Vault is really going to start filling up now that our partners have opened their hearts and wallets and headed to local Walmarts to shop till they drop.

The Lamar Advertising crew in Pensacola couldn’t wait to get started shopping for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Before you could say “Santa Claus” they were off to the races.

You might call it a shotgun start to the Christmas shopping season but it didn’t take long for the Pensacola crew from Lamar Advertising and a few of their little elves to take off and hit their stride.

It’s all for the kids, says Matt Howard. “Anytime you get to see a kid’s face light up, it’s worth every penny and every effort you go through for it.”

As they rounded the last turn, the finish line was in sight and so was the real meaning of Christmas, “Just grateful and just excited to get these toys in these kid’s hands.”