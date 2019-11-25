Lamar Advertising goes on shopping spree for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Breaking News
MOBILE and PENSACOLA (WKRG) — Representatives with Lamar Advertising, a sponsor of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive, shopped Monday morning with News 5.

Employees with Lamar Advertising in Mobile went shopping with News 5’s Katarina Luketich and Bill Riales.

Employees with Lamar Advertising in Pensacola went shopping with News 5’s Debbie Williams and Bryant Clerkley.

Company leaders say they are honored to be able to spend money to give back to the kids in the community.  Lamar is a drop-off location for new, unwrapped toys that you can donate to children in need on the Gulf Coast.

