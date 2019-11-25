Lamar Advertising goes on shopping spree for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Let the shopping begin! The Magical Christmas Toy Vault is really going to start filling up now that our partners have opened their hearts and wallets and headed to local Walmarts to shop till they drop.

The Lamar Advertising crew in Pensacola couldn't wait to get started shopping for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Before you could say "Santa Claus" they were off to the races.