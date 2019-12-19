Breaking News
It’s distribution day for the Salvation Army and WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday was distribution day for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The thousands of toys collected by WKRG News 5 and our partners, Baldwin EMC, Lagniappe Home Stores, Cumulus Mobile, Greers, Gulf Coast Exploreum, Lamar Outdoors, Mobile, Mitsubishi, Pen Air Federal Credit Union, Rich’s Carwash, Windcreek Casino and Hotel and Zaxby’s, were distributed to family’s who signed up for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

After picking up the toys from the WKRG studio, staffers and volunteers for the Salvation Army were able to sort and bag the toys in just three days.

