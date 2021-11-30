Hank’s Fine Furniture goes shopping for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Hank’s Fine Furniture store managers doing their shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first year, Hank’s Fine Furniture is partnering with WKRG for our Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Donation boxes are set up inside each store location for customers to drop off toys. Hank’s Fine Furniture is a family business and has three locations along the Gulf Coast including one in Mobile, Spanish Fort, and Pensacola.

“A lot of families haven’t been able to work through this pandemic so we’re just super excited to help out.” said Drake Rainwater, a store manager at Hank’s Fine Furniture in Pensacola.

Drake Rainwater, Theron McCammond, and WKRG’s Meaghan went on a shopping spree to help fill the toy vault. They found gifts for kids of all ages at the Walmart Supercenter in Daphne.

WKRG thanks Hank’s Fine Furniture for partnering with us for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can drop off any new, unwrapped toy at Hank’s Fine Furniture in Mobile, Spanish Fort, or Pensacola until December 10.