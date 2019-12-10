Gulf Coast Exploreum shops and delivers toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast Exploreum extended a helping hand in spreading the Christmas spirit this year. On Monday, December 9, the Exploreum visited the News 5 studio to deliver a variety of toys for boys and girls in need of some Christmas joy.

Beforehand, the Exploreum joined News 5’s Thomas Geboy and Robby Baker in a shopping spree.

Gulf Coast Exploreum is known for giving back to the Mobile community by offering a range of activities; including educational programs, science exhibits, summer camps, etc.

The toy donation added to News 5’s extensive toy collection for the boys and girls of the community. If your organization wishes to participate in spreading a little bit of that Christmas joy as well, please visit the toy vault. The last day to offer the gift of giving is December 15th. Hope to see you there!

