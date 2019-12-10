Gulf Coast Exploreum shops and delivers toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast Exploreum extended a helping hand in spreading the Christmas spirit this year. On Monday, December 9, the Exploreum visited the News 5 studio to deliver a variety of toys for boys and girls in need of some Christmas joy.

Beforehand, the Exploreum joined News 5’s Thomas Geboy and Robby Baker in a shopping spree.

Gulf Coast Exploreum is known for giving back to the Mobile community by offering a range of activities; including educational programs, science exhibits, summer camps, etc.

The toy donation added to News 5’s extensive toy collection for the boys and girls of the community. If your organization wishes to participate in spreading a little bit of that Christmas joy as well, please visit the toy vault. The last day to offer the gift of giving is December 15th. Hope to see you there!

2019 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Sponsors

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Sponsors Include:

Baldwin EMC

Cumulus Radio Group Mobile

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Greer’s Markets

Lamar Outdoor

Lagniappe Home Store

Mobile Mitsubishi

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

