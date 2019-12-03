Greer’s Markets shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Greer’s Markets went on a shopping spree with WKRG’s Devon Walsh and Dana Winter at Big City Toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

2019 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Sponsors

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Sponsors Include:

Baldwin EMC

Cumulus Radio Group Mobile

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Greer’s Markets

Lamar Outdoor

Lagniappe Home Store

Mobile Mitsubishi

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

