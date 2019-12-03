Greer’s Markets shopping spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) -- The officers of the National Junior Honor Society at Fairhope Middle School loaded a van full of toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive today. This is Fairhope Middle School’s 9th year of collecting toys for the toy drive.

Their donation made a big impact on the WKRG News 5 Toy Vault. If your organization would like to participate, the deadline to deliver toys to the toy vault is December 15th.