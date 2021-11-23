Greer’s goes shopping for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the 5th year, Greer’s is partnering with WKRG for our Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Donation boxes are set up inside each store location for customers to drop off toys. Greer’s been a part of the Gulf Coast community for over 100 years and feels that giving back is important.

“The community has been supportive helping us fill our boxes, and I know they will be supportive this year,” said Lucy Greer.

Lucy Greer and WKRG’s Devon Walsh went on a shopping spree to help fill the toy vault. They found gifts for kids of all ages at Al’s 5 & 10 in the Spring Hill Shopping Center.

“We are so grateful the community has supported us. We love the toy drive. We feed families all year long, and it’s special for us to provide toys as well,” Greer said.

WKRG thanks Greer’s for partnering with us for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

