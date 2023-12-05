MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Bill Riales and our friends at Greer’s went shopping on Tuesday for this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive, with the help of our partners, including Rich’s Car Wash, and donations from News 5 / Gulf Coast CW viewers, will put gifts under Christmas trees for children across the Gulf Coast.

The toy drive started on Nov. 13, but there’s still time for you to help before it ends on Dec. 8.

Here’s more information on how to do just that!

Magical Christmas Tree Toy Drive Links: