Fun with Rich’s Car Wash and the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second year, Rich’s Car Wash has partnered with WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive to make the holiday special for kids along the Gulf Coast.

This year, the crew pulled out all the stops to have fun and fill their shopping carts at Walmart in Daphne with a little help from the Jolly Ole Elf himself.

Michelle Bennett says this is always a special time of year for the company. “I think the biggest thing we got out of it last year that made us want to do it again is the sheer magnitude of the entire event, the number of children, they touch 30 thousand kids, the number of toys they collected.”

