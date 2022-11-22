DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in full swing and WKRG News 5 continues partnering with sponsors from across the Gulf Coast to help make this year’s holiday season one to remember.

On Monday afternoon representatives from Eastern Shore Toyota went on a shopping spree at the Daphne Walmart store, picking out toys and games for children. With their help we were able to fill 3 shopping carts with items that will now go to families in need.

This is Eastern Shore Toyota’s second year participating in the Magical Christmas Toy Drive and their generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you for helping make Christmas a little brighter for children on the Gulf Coast!