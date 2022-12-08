BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The final shopping spree of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in the books and it is a double dose, spanning two states.

Lamar Advertising has been a sponsor of the toy drive since the beginning. It’s a way to give back to the communities and their children in Pensacola and Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

“We’re blessed and it’s just nice to bring that home to someone who doesn’t have it,” said account executive Susan Bruner as she loaded her buggy with goodies. “We just love to bring the Christmas joy to all of these kids and just provide them with the experience like any other kid,” added Jason Moore.

All of the toys collected throughout the toy drive will be distributed by the Salvation Army.