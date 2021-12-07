Donate to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive at Zaxby’s

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in full swing. WKRG News 5 is collecting toys for children across the Gulf Coast with the help of many wonderful sponsors, including Zaxby’s.

Drexel Gilbert was live on location in Pensacola, talking with Carter Brown of Zaxby’s. Zaxby’s is a long-time supporter of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can find a full list of our donation locations here.

Not sure what to donate? We can help! Check out our wish lists to help you decide what to donate.