Donate to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive at Hank’s Fine Furniture

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in full swing. WKRG News 5 is collecting toys for children across the Gulf Coast with the help of many wonderful sponsors, including Hank’s Fine Furniture.

WKRG News 5’s Daniel Smithson was on location in Pensacola at Hank’s Fine Furniture to talk about what it means to give back to the community. Hank’s Fine Furniture is collecting toys at all three of their locations on the Gulf Coast, in Pensacola, Spanish Fort and Mobile. Swing by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to donate.

