PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We’re finishing the Magical Christmas Toy Drive strong with our media partners Cumulus Radio.

Drexel Gilbert and our friends with Cumulus Radio went shopping for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive at the Walmart on Creighton Road.

There was even a special visit from Santa Claus to help us kick-off the shopping spree.

And there’s still time for you to help! Check out our Magical Christmas Toy Drive page for shopping lists and donation dropoff locations.