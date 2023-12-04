ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is winding down. Baldwin EMC has been a partner since the start of the toy drive more than a decade ago.

Already donations at their three locations in Bay Minette, Summerdale and Orange Beach are starting to pile up.

There is still time to donate. Baldwin EMC will be taking donations until Thursday, December 7. The toy drive officially ends on Dec. 8.

All of the toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army to families in Mobile and Baldwin Counties as well as northwest Florida.

