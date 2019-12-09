Baldwin EMC making a difference in the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC has partnered with WKRG for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive since it began 10 years ago.

Every year they help provided children in Baldwin and Mobile Counties with gifts for Christmas. Monday, their annual shopping spree for the Toy Drive found them at the Daphne Walmart where they spent around a thousand dollars on new unwrapped toys and let’s just say the results were poetic.

To make a child’s Christmas, you can drop a new, unwrapped toy at any Baldwin EMC location in Bay Minette, Summerdale and Orange Beach.

