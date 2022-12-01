BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Every year, the community comes together to help collect toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. We couldn’t do it without our sponsors who help us each year fill our toy vault.

One of those sponsors Baldwin EMC doing their part during a shopping spree Thursday.

“You don’t ever get tired of this,” said Baldwin EMC’s Mark Ingram.

They have been part of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive since the beginning.

“What better way to have a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning than with a special toy,” says Ingram.

All three of their offices in Baldwin County, in Summerdale, Bay Minette and Orange Beach, are drop-off locations for a new, unwrapped toys.