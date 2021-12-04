Azalea City Model Aeronautics collects toys for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Azalea City Model Aeronautics held their annual Christmas Toy Drive “fly-in” to collect toys to donate to our toy vault.

The group frequently gets together to fly radio-controlled aircraft at the Irvington field.

On Saturday morning, they got together to fly their planes but everyone who participated brought a new, unwrapped toy to donate to our toy vault.

Members of the organization say they partner with us every year because they believe it is such a great cause and helps so many families in our community.

“We have pilots from three states here including Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and they’ve all come together to help raise toys for the WKRG toy drive and we’re excited that we are allowed to participate with you guys in your event,” said Robert Sanderson, the Event Coordinator.

In total, the group collected about 60 toys for our toy drive.

They’ve partnered with us for about the last 11 years.