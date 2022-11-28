BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday was a fine day to fill up the toy vault for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive and who better to do that than the fine folks at Hank’s Fine Furniture?

Mark Morgan and Braxton Rousseau may not look like kids, but get them in a toy department and they can’t help but let the little kid inside come out to play.

Don’t let the big kids fool you, they know why this is important.

“The more people that give, the more people that get,” said store manager Mark Morgan. “There is a lot of need if everyone gave a little bit we would have a lot.”

Having a little fun in the process makes the end result all the sweeter.

“Kindness goes a long way,” said Braxton Rousseau. “A little bit of kindness. You don’t know what these kids go through on a daily basis.”

With stores in Mobile, Spanish Fort and Pensacola there is a convenient location to drop off a new, unwrapped toy before the Magical Christmas Toy Drive ends.