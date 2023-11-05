It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to ensure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

How can you help? It’s easy!

Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy or bicycle to any of the sponsor locations listed below:

Baldwin EMC

19600 AL Highway 59

Summerdale, AL 36580 47525 AL Highway

Bay Minette, AL 21801 University Lane (on the Beach Express)

Orange Beach, AL 3656

Eastern Shore Toyota

29732 Frederick Blvd.

Daphne, AL 36526

Zaxby’s

3102 Godwin Ln.

Pensacola, FL 32514 121 E. Nine Mile Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32534 1451 Tiger Park Ln.

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 2640 Creighton Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32504 4700 Highway 90

Pace, FL 32571 950 Schillinger Rd. South

Mobile, AL 3444 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 4385 Rangeline Rd.

Mobile, AL 6500 Cottage HillRd.

Mobile, AL 6551 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 29053 US Highway 98

Daphne, AL 36526 707 S. McKenzie St.

Foley, AL 36535 29680 Urgent Care Dr.

Daphne, AL 36526 1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

Gulf Shores, AL 36542 21141 Highway 59, Suite 3

Robertsdale, AL 36567 57 Shell Street

Saraland, AL 36571

Rich’s Car Wash

2201 West Fairfield Dr.

Pensacola, FL 32505 7470 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608 1956 University Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693 3350 Schillinger Road North

Semmes, AL 36575 3430 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 36608 119 Shelton Beach Rd.

Saraland, AL 36571 28823 Highway 98

Daphne, AL 36526 501 McMeans Avenue

Bay Minette, AL 36507 2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy

Mobile, AL 36567 21141 HWY 59

Robertsdale, AL 36567 30390 HWY 181

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Wind Creek

303 Poarch Road

Atmore, AL 36502 100 Brookwood Road

Atmore, AL 36502

Pen Air Credit Union

1301 S McKenzie St.

Foley, AL 36535 21511 AL-59

Robertsdale, AL 36567 3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 5056 Dogwood Dr

Milton, FL 32570 4586 HWY US-90

Pace, FL 32571 4523 Saufley Field Rd

Pensacola, FL 32526 1495 E 9 Mile Rd

Pensacola, FL 32514 5570 US-98

Pensacola, FL 32507 6390 Pensacola Blvd.

Pensacola, FL 32503

Hank’s Fine Furniture

850 Schillinger Road South

Mobile, AL 36695 30810 State Highway 181

Spanish Fort, AL 36527 6320 N. Davis Highway

Pensacola, FL 32504

Greer’s Market