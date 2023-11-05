It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to ensure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.
The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.
How can you help? It’s easy!
Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy or bicycle to any of the sponsor locations listed below:
Baldwin EMC
|19600 AL Highway 59
Summerdale, AL 36580
|47525 AL Highway
Bay Minette, AL
|21801 University Lane (on the Beach Express)
Orange Beach, AL 3656
Eastern Shore Toyota
|29732 Frederick Blvd.
Daphne, AL 36526
Zaxby’s
|3102 Godwin Ln.
Pensacola, FL 32514
|121 E. Nine Mile Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32534
|1451 Tiger Park Ln.
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
|2640 Creighton Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
|4700 Highway 90
Pace, FL 32571
|950 Schillinger Rd. South
Mobile, AL
|3444 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL
|4385 Rangeline Rd.
Mobile, AL
|6500 Cottage HillRd.
Mobile, AL
|6551 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL
|29053 US Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
|707 S. McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535
|29680 Urgent Care Dr.
Daphne, AL 36526
|1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
|21141 Highway 59, Suite 3
Robertsdale, AL 36567
| 57 Shell Street
Saraland, AL 36571
Rich’s Car Wash
|2201 West Fairfield Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32505
|7470 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
|1956 University Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36693
|3350 Schillinger Road North
Semmes, AL 36575
|3430 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL 36608
|119 Shelton Beach Rd.
Saraland, AL 36571
|28823 Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
|501 McMeans Avenue
Bay Minette, AL 36507
|2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Mobile, AL 36567
|21141 HWY 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
|30390 HWY 181
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Wind Creek
|303 Poarch Road
Atmore, AL 36502
|100 Brookwood Road
Atmore, AL 36502
Pen Air Credit Union
|1301 S McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535
|21511 AL-59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
|3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
|5056 Dogwood Dr
Milton, FL 32570
|4586 HWY US-90
Pace, FL 32571
|4523 Saufley Field Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
|1495 E 9 Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32514
|5570 US-98
Pensacola, FL 32507
|6390 Pensacola Blvd.
Pensacola, FL 32503
Hank’s Fine Furniture
|850 Schillinger Road South
Mobile, AL 36695
|30810 State Highway 181
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
|6320 N. Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
Greer’s Market
|710 McMeans Ave
Bay Minette, AL 36507
|83 Commerce St
McIntosh, AL 36653
|400 Crawford St
Millry, AL 36558
|13298 N Wintzell Ave
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509
|4731 St Stephens Rd
Eight Mile, AL 36613
|75 Section St.
Fairhope, AL 36532
|10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd
Grand Bay, AL 36541
|126 N Jackson St
Grove Hill, AL 36451
|2980 Springhill Ave
Mobile, AL 36607
|851 Government St
Mobile, AL 36602
|670 S Broad St
Mobile, AL 36603
|4055 Cottage Hill Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
|3170 Dauphin St
Mobile, AL 36606
|1010 N Wilson Ave
Prichard, AL 36610
|21951-D, Highway 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
|6250 McCrary Rd Ext
Semmes, AL 36575
|4051 Barrancas Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32507
|12255 Lillian Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32506
|3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr
Jay, FL 32565
|10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Theodore, AL 36582
|7100 HWY 614
Hurley, MS 39555
|260 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL 36602