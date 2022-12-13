MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Magical Christmas Toy Drive wrapped up Monday morning and the entire News 5 family wants to thank all of our sponsors, the Salvation Army and the hundreds of viewers and local organizations who made their donations and made this toy drive possible.

Thank you to the following sponsors for playing a huge role in our annual toy drive. WKRG would not be able to fill homes with holiday cheer without Baldwin EMC, Eastern Shore Toyota, Zaxby’s, Rich’s Car Wash, Wind Creek Casino, Pen Air Credit Union, Hanks Fine Furniture and Mattresses and Greer’s support!

Here are the shopping sprees News 5 talent did with some of our sponsors:

Time-lapse of Magical Christmas Toy Drive clean up