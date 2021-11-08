2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive launch and drop-off locations

It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.
The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.
How can you help? It’s easy!
Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the sponsor locations listed below:
Baldwin EMC:
- 19600 AL Highway 59, Summerdale, AL 36580
- 47525 AL Highway, Bay Minette, AL
- 21801 University Lane (on the Beach Express, Orange Beach, AL 3656
Zaxby’s
|3102 Godwin Ln.
Pensacola, FL 32514
|121 E. Nine Mile Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32534
|1451 Tiger Park Ln.
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
|2640 Creighton Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
|4700 Highway 90
Pace, FL 32571
|950 Schillinger Rd. South
Mobile, AL
|3444 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL
|4385 Rangeline Rd.
Mobile, AL
|500 Cottage Hill Rd.
Mobile, AL
|6551 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL
|29053 US Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
|707 S. McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535
|29680 Urgent Care Dr.
Daphne, AL 36526
|1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
|21141 Highway 59, Suite 3
Robertsdale, AL 36567
| 57 Shell Street
Saraland, AL 36571
Rich’s Car Wash
|2201 West Fairfield Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32505
|7470 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
|1956 University Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36693
|1066 Hillcrest Rd.
Mobile, AL 36695
|3430 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL 36608
|119 Shelton Beach Rd.
Saraland, AL 36571
|28823 Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
|501 McMeans Avenue
Bay Minette, AL 36507
|2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Mobile, AL 36567
|21141 HWY 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore
- 303 Poarch Road, Atmore, AL 36502
Pen Air Federal Credit Union
|1301 S McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535
|21511 AL-59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
|10010 Eastern Shore Blvd.
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
|8460 N Century Blvd.
Century, FL 32535
|3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
|5056 Dogwood Dr
Milton, FL 32570
|4586 HWY US-90
Pace, FL 32571
|4523 Saufley Field Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
|1289 Airport Blvd
Pensacola, FL 32504
|220 W Garden St
Pensacola, FL 32502
|1495 E 9 Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32514
|5570 US-98
Pensacola, FL 32507
|6390 Pensacola Blvd.
Pensacola, FL 32503
Hank’s Fine Furniture
- 850 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36695
- 30810 State Highway 181, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- 6320 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola, FL 32504
Greer’s Market
|710 McMeans Ave
Bay Minette, AL 36507
|83 Commerce St
McIntosh, AL 36653
|400 Crawford St
Millry, AL 36558
|13298 N Wintzell Ave
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509
|4731 St Stephens Rd
Eight Mile, AL 36613
|75 Section St.
Fairhope, AL 36532
|10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd
Grand Bay, AL 36541
|126 N Jackson St
Grove Hill, AL 36451
|2980 Springhill Ave
Mobile, AL 36607
|851 Government St
Mobile, AL 36602
|670 S Broad St
Mobile, AL 36603
|4055 Cottage Hill Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
|3170 Dauphin St
Mobile, AL 36606
|1010 N Wilson Ave
Prichard, AL 36610
|21951-D, Highway 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
|6250 McCrary Rd Ext
Semmes, AL 36575
|4051 Barrancas Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32507
|12255 Lillian Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32506
|3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr
Jay, FL 32565
|10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Theodore, AL 36582
|7100 HWY 614
Hurley, MS 39555
|260 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL 36602
Eastern Shore Toyota
- 29732 Frederick Blvd., Daphne, AL 36526