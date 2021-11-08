2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive launch and drop-off locations

It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.  

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

How can you help? It’s easy!

Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the sponsor locations listed below:

Baldwin EMC:

  • 19600 AL Highway 59, Summerdale, AL 36580
  • 47525 AL Highway, Bay Minette, AL
  • 21801 University Lane (on the Beach Express, Orange Beach, AL 3656

Zaxby’s

3102 Godwin Ln. 
Pensacola, FL 32514 		121 E. Nine Mile Rd. 
Pensacola, FL 32534 
1451 Tiger Park Ln. 
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 		2640 Creighton Rd. 
Pensacola, FL 32504 
4700 Highway 90 
Pace, FL 32571 		950 Schillinger Rd. South 
Mobile, AL 
3444 Springhill Ave. 
Mobile, AL 		4385 Rangeline Rd. 
Mobile, AL 
500 Cottage Hill Rd. 
Mobile, AL 		6551 Airport Blvd. 
Mobile, AL 
29053 US Highway 98 
Daphne, AL 36526   		707 S. McKenzie St. 
Foley, AL 36535   
29680 Urgent Care Dr. 
Daphne, AL 36526       		1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. 
Gulf Shores, AL 36542   
21141 Highway 59, Suite 3 
Robertsdale, AL 36567  		 57 Shell Street 
Saraland, AL 36571 

Rich’s Car Wash

2201 West Fairfield Dr. 
Pensacola, FL 32505 		7470 Airport Blvd. 
Mobile, AL 36608 
1956 University Blvd. 
Mobile, AL 36693 		1066 Hillcrest Rd.   
Mobile, AL 36695 
3430 Springhill Ave. 
Mobile, AL 36608 		119 Shelton Beach Rd. 
Saraland, AL 36571 
28823 Highway 98 
Daphne, AL 36526 		501 McMeans Avenue 
Bay Minette, AL 36507 
2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy 
Mobile, AL 36567 		21141 HWY 59 
Robertsdale, AL 36567 

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

  • 303 Poarch Road, Atmore, AL 36502

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

1301 S McKenzie St. 
Foley, AL 36535 		21511 AL-59 
Robertsdale, AL 36567 
10010 Eastern Shore Blvd. 
Spanish Fort, AL 36527 		8460 N Century Blvd. 
Century, FL 32535 
3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy 
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 		5056 Dogwood Dr 
Milton, FL 32570 
4586 HWY US-90 
Pace, FL 32571 		4523 Saufley Field Rd 
Pensacola, FL 32526 
1289 Airport Blvd 
Pensacola, FL 32504 		220 W Garden St 
Pensacola, FL 32502 
1495 E 9 Mile Rd 
Pensacola, FL 32514 		5570 US-98 
Pensacola, FL 32507 
6390 Pensacola Blvd. 
Pensacola, FL 32503 		 

Hank’s Fine Furniture

  • 850 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36695
  • 30810 State Highway 181, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
  • 6320 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola, FL 32504

Greer’s Market

710 McMeans Ave  
Bay Minette, AL 36507  		83 Commerce St  
McIntosh, AL 36653  
400 Crawford St  
Millry, AL 36558  		13298 N Wintzell Ave  
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509 
4731 St Stephens Rd  
Eight Mile, AL 36613 		75 Section St.  
Fairhope, AL 36532  
10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd  
Grand Bay, AL 36541  		126 N Jackson St  
Grove Hill, AL 36451 
2980 Springhill Ave  
Mobile, AL 36607 		851 Government St  
Mobile, AL 36602  
670 S Broad St  
Mobile, AL 36603 		4055 Cottage Hill Rd  
Mobile, AL 36609   
3170 Dauphin St  
Mobile, AL 36606		1010 N Wilson Ave  
Prichard, AL 36610  
21951-D, Highway 59  
Robertsdale, AL 36567 		6250 McCrary Rd Ext  
Semmes, AL 36575  
4051 Barrancas Ave.  
Pensacola, FL 32507 		12255 Lillian Hwy.  
Pensacola, FL 32506  
3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr  
Jay, FL 32565 		10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy  
Theodore, AL 36582  
7100 HWY 614 
Hurley, MS 39555 		260 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL 36602 

Eastern Shore Toyota

  • 29732 Frederick Blvd., Daphne, AL 36526

