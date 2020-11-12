2020 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Launch and Drop-Off Locations

It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

How can you help? It’s easy!

Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the sponsor locations listed below:

Baldwin EMC:

19600 AL Hwy 59

Summerdale, AL 36580 47525 AL Hwy 59

Bay Minette, AL 21801 University Lane

(on the Beach Express)

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Greer’s Markets:

710 McMeans Ave

Bay Minette, AL 36507 83 Commerce St

McIntosh, AL 36653 400 Crawford St

Millry, AL 36558 13298 N Wintzell Ave

Bayou La Batre, AL 36509 4731 St Stephens Rd

Eight Mile, AL 36613 75 Section St.

Fairhope, AL 36532 10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd

Grand Bay, AL 36541 126 N Jackson St

Grove Hill, AL 36451 2980 Springhill Ave

Mobile, AL 36607 851 Government St

Mobile, AL 36602 670 S Broad St

Mobile, AL 36603 4055 Cottage Hill Rd

Mobile, AL 36609 3170 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36606 1010 N Wilson Ave

Prichard, AL 36610 21951-D, Highway 59

Robertsdale, AL 36567 6350 McCrary Rd Ext

Semmes, AL 36575 4051 Barrancas Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32507 12255 Lillian Hwy.

Pensacola, FL 32506 3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr

Jay, FL 32565 10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy

Theodore, AL 36582 7100 HWY 614

Hurley, MS 39555

Pen Air Federal Credit Union:

1301 S McKenzie St.

Foley, AL 36535 21511 AL-59

Robertsdale, AL 36567 10010 Eastern Shore Blvd.

Spanish Fort, AL 36527 8460 N Century Blvd.

Century, FL 32535 3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 5056 Dogwood Dr

Milton, FL 32570 4586 HWY US-90

Pace, FL 32571 4523 Saufley Field Rd

Pensacola, FL 32526 1289 Airport Blvd

Pensacola, FL 32504 220 W Garden St

Pensacola, FL 32502 1495 E 9 Mile Rd

Pensacola, FL 32514 5570 US-98

Pensacola, FL 32507 6390 Pensacola Blvd.

Pensacola, FL 32503

Rich’s Car Wash:

2201 West Fairfield Dr.

Pensacola, FL 32505 7470 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608 1956 University Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693 1066 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, AL 36695 3430 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 36608 119 Shelton Beach Rd.

Saraland, AL 36571 28823 Highway 98

Daphne, AL 36526 501 McMeans Avenue

Bay Minette, AL 36507 2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy

Mobile, AL 36567 21141 HWY 59

Robertsdale, AL 36567

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore:

303 Poarch Rd.

Atmore, AL 36502

Zaxby’s:

3102 Godwin Ln.

Pensacola, FL 32514 121 E. Nine Mile Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32534 1451 Tiger Park Ln.

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 2640 Creighton Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32504 4700 Highway 90

Pace, FL 32571 950 Schillinger Rd. South

Mobile, AL 3444 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 4385 Rangeline Rd.

Mobile, AL 500 Cottage Hill Rd.

Mobile, AL 6551 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 29053 US Highway 98

Daphne, AL 36526 707 S. McKenzie St.

Foley, AL 36535 29680 Urgent Care Dr.

Daphne, AL 36526 1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

Gulf Shores, AL 36542 21141 Highway 59, Suite 3

Robertsdale, AL 36567 57 Shell Street

Saraland, AL 36571

You can also drop off toys at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault at the WKRG studios on 555 Broadcast Drive in Mobile, or at our office in the Studer Community Institute Building on West Garden Street in Pensacola Monday through Friday 8AM – 5PM.

Any bicycles donated will also have a new bicycle helmet to go with it, courtesy of Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers.

Then, on Monday, December 16th, all the toys and bicycles will be collected by The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and The Salvation Army of Pensacola to distribute to Gulf Coast families. Toys collected in the Pensacola area will stay in Northwest Florida.

Get your friends, family, or co-workers involved! Make this Christmas magical for Gulf Coast families. Donate a new, unwrapped toy at a sponsor location or at WKRG in Mobile or Pensacola today!

LATEST STORIES: