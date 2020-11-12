2020 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Launch and Drop-Off Locations

It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.  

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

How can you help?  It’s easy!

Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the sponsor locations listed below:

Baldwin EMC:

19600 AL Hwy 59
Summerdale, AL 36580		47525 AL Hwy 59
Bay Minette, AL		21801 University Lane
(on the Beach Express)
Orange Beach, AL 36561

Greer’s Markets:

710 McMeans Ave 
Bay Minette, AL 36507 		83 Commerce St 
McIntosh, AL 36653 
400 Crawford St 
Millry, AL 36558 		13298 N Wintzell Ave 
Bayou La Batre, AL 36509
4731 St Stephens Rd 
Eight Mile, AL 36613 		75 Section St. 
Fairhope, AL 36532 
10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd 
Grand Bay, AL 36541 		126 N Jackson St 
Grove Hill, AL 36451
2980 Springhill Ave 
Mobile, AL 36607 		851 Government St 
Mobile, AL 36602 
670 S Broad St 
Mobile, AL 36603 		4055 Cottage Hill Rd 
Mobile, AL 36609 
3170 Dauphin St 
Mobile, AL 36606 		1010 N Wilson Ave 
Prichard, AL 36610 
21951-D, Highway 59 
Robertsdale, AL 36567 		6350 McCrary Rd Ext 
Semmes, AL 36575 
4051 Barrancas Ave. 
Pensacola, FL 32507 		12255 Lillian Hwy. 
Pensacola, FL 32506 
3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr 
Jay, FL 32565 		10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy 
Theodore, AL 36582 
7100 HWY 614
Hurley, MS 39555

Pen Air Federal Credit Union:

1301 S McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535		21511 AL-59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
10010 Eastern Shore Blvd.
Spanish Fort, AL 36527		8460 N Century Blvd.
Century, FL 32535
3591 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563		5056 Dogwood Dr
Milton, FL 32570
4586 HWY US-90
Pace, FL 32571		4523 Saufley Field Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
1289 Airport Blvd
Pensacola, FL 32504		220 W Garden St
Pensacola, FL 32502
1495 E 9 Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32514		5570 US-98
Pensacola, FL 32507
6390 Pensacola Blvd.
Pensacola, FL 32503

Rich’s Car Wash:

2201 West Fairfield Dr.
Pensacola, FL 32505		7470 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
1956 University Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36693		1066 Hillcrest Rd.  
Mobile, AL 36695
3430 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL 36608		119 Shelton Beach Rd.
Saraland, AL 36571
28823 Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526		501 McMeans Avenue
Bay Minette, AL 36507
2369 Dauphin Island Pkwy
Mobile, AL 36567		21141 HWY 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore:

303 Poarch Rd.
Atmore, AL 36502

Zaxby’s:

3102 Godwin Ln.
Pensacola, FL 32514		121 E. Nine Mile Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32534
1451 Tiger Park Ln.
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563		2640 Creighton Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
4700 Highway 90
Pace, FL 32571		950 Schillinger Rd. South
Mobile, AL
3444 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL		4385 Rangeline Rd.
Mobile, AL
500 Cottage Hill Rd.
Mobile, AL		6551 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL
29053 US Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526  		707 S. McKenzie St.
Foley, AL 36535  
29680 Urgent Care Dr.
Daphne, AL 36526      		1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.
Gulf Shores, AL 36542  
21141 Highway 59, Suite 3
Robertsdale, AL 36567 		57 Shell Street
Saraland, AL 36571

You can also drop off toys at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault at the WKRG studios on 555 Broadcast Drive in Mobile, or at our office in the Studer Community Institute Building on West Garden Street in Pensacola Monday through Friday 8AM – 5PM.

Any bicycles donated will also have a new bicycle helmet to go with it, courtesy of Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers.

Then, on Monday, December 16th, all the toys and bicycles will be collected by The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and The Salvation Army of Pensacola to distribute to Gulf Coast families. Toys collected in the Pensacola area will stay in Northwest Florida.

Get your friends, family, or co-workers involved! Make this Christmas magical for Gulf Coast families.  Donate a new, unwrapped toy at a sponsor location or at WKRG in Mobile or Pensacola today!

