2019 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Launch and Drop-Off Locations

It’s time again for the WKRG News 5 & Gulf Coast CW Magical Christmas Toy Drive! It’s your chance to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is a partnership with Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

How can you help? It’s easy!

Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the sponsor locations listed below:

Baldwin EMC

Cumulus Radio Group Mobile

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Greer’s Markets

Lamar Outdoor

Lagniappe Home Store

Mobile Mitsubishi

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

You can also drop off toys at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault at the WKRG studios on Broadcast Drive in Mobile, or at our office in the Studer Community Institute Building on West Garden Street in Pensacola.

Any bicycles donated will also have a new bicycle helmet to go with it, courtesy of Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers.

Then, on Monday, December 16th, all the toys and bicycles will be collected by The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and The Salvation Army of Pensacola to distribute to Gulf Coast families. Toys collected in the Pensacola area will stay in Northwest Florida.

Get your friends, family, or co-workers involved! Make this Christmas magical for Gulf Coast families. Donate a new, unwrapped toy at a sponsor location or at WKRG in Mobile or Pensacola today!

