LOCALLY GROWN: Tori Blackmon Visits McKenzie Farm Market

As Fresh as it Get

FAIRHOPE, AL (WFNA) – McKenzie Farm Market in Fairhope, AL is a cute little building packed with produce. The property the market sits on is mostly taken up by fields growing veggies. That’s not to say there isn’t a harvest waiting inside. In fact, when Tori Blackmon from The Gulf Coast CW stopped by and picked up a bundle of broccoli, it had been cut only half an hour earlier!

Now that is what you call Locally Grown.

“We thrive on providing local produce, so if we don’t personally grow it, chances are we know who did!” – McKenzie Farms

Who: McKenzie Farm Market

Where: 17558 Greeno Rd. Fairhope, AL

Hours: 8:00am – 5:00pm Monday – Saturday

Known For: Produce picked from the garden only a few steps away!

Specialties: Collards, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Tomato, Cucumber and Sweet Corn

Website: mckenziefarmmarket.com

BONUS: Every Tuesday and Thursday Chick-Fil-a sets up a trailer next door and offers lunch togo!

