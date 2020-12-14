SUMMERDALE, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon visits Fish River Trees as part of WKRG’s Locally Grown campaign. Fish River Trees is a unique local farm because they let customers harvest the crop themselves! Well… kind of.

Fish River is a “Choose & Cut Christmas Tree Farm” which means there are two ways to take home a tree:

Pick out a live tree and cut it down fresh

Find a container-grown “Living Christmas Trees” to decorate now and plant after the holidays

Fish River Trees may see most of it’s crop go between late October thru mid-December. However, Farmers/Owners Steve and Sandra Mannhard are known for their joyous dedication to Christmas year-round! According to Steve, it takes the both of them to keep the 40-acre farm running. Their hard work pays off, too. A significant portion of tree sales are from long-time returning customers. Some families even travel from out-of-state to make annual memories or to get best prices on live trees.

Steve shared a glimpse of what life is like on his tree farm in a Facebook live interview. The love Steve has for his work is obvious. One comment in particular communicates his feelings:

“Every now and then I’ll look out on the farm and say [to myself] ‘My God, look what I’ve created out here! All of this is all my work.’ and you feel really happy about it because you are proud of what you’ve done. But what REALLY touches you is when you see a family. For instance, let’s say a dad grab his daughter’s hand… and he’s got the saw and they’re walking out on the field …. and you’re watching them, knowing you are doing something special for them. You’re helping that family do things that are important by creating memories and traditions that will last for the rest of their lives. It helps bind those families together.” Steven Mannhard, Fish River Christmas Tree Farm

Thinking about paying a visit? Fish River Tree Farm is open 7 days a week from 8-5 until December 23rd! If you have children then it’s recommended to visit the farm on a weekend in order to experience one of a kind “agritainment.” (Agriculture + Entertainment)

Tree Train Ride

Manager scene with live animals

Santa visits

Camel and pony rides

Who: Fish River Tree Farm



Where: 13982 Woodhaven Dairy Rd E, Summerdale, AL 36580.



Hours: 8:00am-5:00pm daily until December 23rd



Known For: Making special holiday memories, Choose & Cut Christmas Tree selection, Hand-made Wreaths, Flocked Trees



Specialties: Choose & Cut Christmas Tree Selection

