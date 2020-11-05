LOCALLY GROWN: Tori Blackmon Visits Allegri Farm Market

DAPHNE, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon visits Allegri Farmers Market in Daphne as part of WKRG’s Locally Grown campaign. They offer fresh, usually local produce and also include vendors selling seasonal produce.

Allegri is a local indoor market, which makes it unique! According to Farmer and Owner, Vince Allegri, produce doesn’t enjoy being in the heat. The air conditioned atmosphere keeps the produce cleaner and well-kept. That’s not all though! The cool, indoor environment makes the customer feel better while shopping, as well. Perhaps that’s why the market has been open for nearly 18 years and named one of Alabama’s best markets.













Thinking about paying a visit? Allegri Farmers Market is open 7 days a week! You can stop by Monday-Saturday from 8:00am-6:00pm or on Sundays from 9:00am-5:00pm. They are located on County Road 64 in Daphne.



Who: Allegri Farm Market



Where: 9948 Co Rd 64, Daphne, AL 36526



Hours: Monday-Saturday from 8:00am-6:00pm or on Sundays from 9:00am-5:00pm.



Known For: Indoor with air conditioned atmosphere



Specialties: Leafy vegetables such as greens, collards. Also… local honey!

LATEST POSTS: