DAPHNE, AL (WFNA) - The Gulf Coast CW's Tori Blackmon visits Allegri Farmers Market in Daphne as part of WKRG's Locally Grown campaign. They offer fresh, usually local produce and also include vendors selling seasonal produce.

Allegri is a local indoor market, which makes it unique! According to Farmer and Owner, Vince Allegri, produce doesn't enjoy being in the heat. The air conditioned atmosphere keeps the produce cleaner and well-kept. That's not all though! The cool, indoor environment makes the customer feel better while shopping, as well. Perhaps that's why the market has been open for nearly 18 years and named one of Alabama's best markets.