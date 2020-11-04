Come discover what is locally grown on Sirmon Farms in Belforest, AL

Mobile (WKRG) — In 1905 The Sirmon’s settled here. They were farmers. Shirly Sirmon joined Sirmon Farms sixty-six years ago.

Joel & Jeff Sirmon (brothers) currently farming around 3500-4000 acres. Sirmon Farms grows sweet potatoes, cotton, peanuts, hydroponic lettuce, and corn.

Joel Sirmon says that his favorite part of farming is “planting the seed and seeing it grow.”

At the end, we are blessed to see the crop to feed our country. Joel Sirmon

Joel says that the biggest challenge on the farm is labor.

Without our valued employees we’d be in a world of hurt. Joel Sirmon

Shirly Sirmon said that farming, “brings a family together.”

Sirmon Farms is in Belforest Alabama, which is in Baldwin County Alabama.

LATEST LOCALLY GROWN STORIES: