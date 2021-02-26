Come discover what is locally grown on Sessions Farms in Grand Bay, Alabama

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Sessions Farms is located in Grand Bay Alabama. The farm was started by Mr. Sessions after WWII and has been producing ever since running 3 generations. The Sessions Farm currently farms around 2000 acres each year. The farm is made up of cotton, peanuts, citrus, satsumas, and pecans, they have about 3000 Satsuma trees on property.

The family sell to the local area as well as wholesalers. Their crops also travel to the Birmingham area.

Adam says the thing he loves most about farming is working alongside his family and getting to share the joy in watching the hard work and preparation turn into crops.