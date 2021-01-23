Come discover what is locally grown on McKenzie Farms in Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — McKenzie Farms is located in Fairhope Alabama. The farm was started by James William McKenzie and Billy McKenzie over 60 years ago. The 1200 acre farm produces cotton, corn, soy beans, peanuts and red potatoes and cabbage. Mike McKenzie says the farms ships crops locally along the Gulf Coast from Biloxi to Destin as well as to Birmingham and Jackson, MS.

Mike takes pride in the fact that they farm not only grows their produce but they also pack and ship on site. The farm also adds a Farmers Market where locals can enjoy McKenzie Farms produce as well as goods from fellow farmers in our area.

At the McKenzie Farms, family is everything. The McKenzie’s work together and take pride in their beautiful farm.