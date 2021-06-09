Come discover what is locally grown on Gardners Berry Farm in Robertsdale, Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Gardners Berry Farm is located off Co. Road 68 North in Robertsdale, AL. The Farm is ran by Lawrence Gardner. He began the farm about 12 years ago and has grown to have 4000 Blackberry plants and 1000 Blueberry plants.

Since Mr. Gardner was farming himself, he developed the farm at a slower pace so he could manage it and hire help as needed. For Mr. Gardner farming means having an understanding of goals and aspirations. For him the farms were a goal to build while he had time after retirement.