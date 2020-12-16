Come discover what is locally grown on Fish River Tree Farm in Baldwin County, AL

Fish River Tree Farm is located in what is knows as the Marlow Fish River Community in Baldwin County, AL. Steve and Shirley Mannhard have been farming Christmas Trees for 39 years.

The 48 acre farm is open to the community as a choose and cut farm during the months of Nov and Dec. Customers from all around come and find their perfect tree and participate in all the activities the farm has to offer. Steve says the one of his favorite parts of farming Christmas Trees is creating a place where families love to come.

