Farming is the backbone of our community. America’s farmers make an important contribution to the U.S. economy by ensuring a safe and reliable food supply, improving energy security and supporting job growth and economic development. Agriculture and forestry contribute $70.4 billion annually to Alabama’s economy and account for 22 percent of the state’s workforce. Family farms take care of the environment, produce healthy foods, and support strong rural families and communities.

WKRG along with Rouses Markets want to share the stories of farmers along the Gulf Coast. Join us as we discover the history behind these farms and meet the families that built them.