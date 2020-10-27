Zeta: Storm cancellations, closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a list of cancellations and closures due to Zeta.

This list will be updated as new information comes in.

SCHOOLS:

Washington County: Out of an abundance of caution, all Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1:00 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the threat of severe weather.

EVENTS:

Pensacola Interstate Fair: The Pensacola Interstate Fair will open Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Fair will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 28, in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Zeta. Fair officials will monitor the storm’s track Wednesday to determine when it is safe to reopen again, but feel confident that the fair will reopen Thursday at 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: