Zeta: Storm cancellations, closures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cancellations_422932
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a list of cancellations and closures due to Zeta.

This list will be updated as new information comes in.

SCHOOLS:

Washington County: Out of an abundance of caution, all Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1:00 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the threat of severe weather.

EVENTS:

Pensacola Interstate Fair: The Pensacola Interstate Fair will open Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Fair will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 28, in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Zeta. Fair officials will monitor the storm’s track Wednesday to determine when it is safe to reopen again, but feel confident that the fair will reopen Thursday at 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories