Zeta cleanup continues in Thomasville, “impossible” to remove all debris by Thanksgiving

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says cleanup continues throughout the city following Hurricane Zeta.

The Old Highway 5 area saw many impacts from the storm and continues to be one of the areas where crews are concentrating a lot of their efforts. Portions of the road will be closed on Wednesday between Tucker Avenue and Wilson Avenue as crews work to remove debris.

Mayor Day says another crew is working in the Eloine Avenue area and near West Front Street.

He says all streets won’t be cleared by Thanksgiving, but they’re working hard to make sure the major roadways receive the most focus this week.

