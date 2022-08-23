JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night.

It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 Buick passenger vehicle driven by Curtis Price, 56, of Pascagoula, traveling north in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.