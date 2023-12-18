LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A national event occurred in News 5’s backyard on Saturday. Dozens of people gathered at Lucedale’s Magnolia Garden Cemetery for a Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Christmas wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans buried in the cemetery. Nearly 500 veterans have been laid to rest in the Magnolia Cemetery, with 148 of those veterans getting a wreath.

This is the second year the ceremony has occurred at the Magnolia Cemetery. It’s sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution Declaration of Independence chapter.

DAR member Nancy Jo Maples said this event allows the community to honor and pay respects to their veterans.

“It’s a way for the community to come together and just share this experience together. Anytime that people can get together is another bonding opportunity,” said Maples.

The event organizers, Jerry and April Goss, said they hope to get more wreaths donated in the coming years.

“What we want everyone to take away is to remember the fallen, remember those who fought for our country, to teach the younger generation what freedom means and that freedom does come with a cost,” said Maples.