Women outearning their husbands: Pensacola ranks low, Mobile at national average

Study finds less than a quarter of women in Pensacola outearn their husbands

Pensacola ranks among the lowest cities in the nation for percentage of women who earn more than their husbands.

Self Financial released a study Tuesday that claims nationwide, 29.6 percent of married American women earn more than their husbands. That’s also the figure in Mobile. In Pensacola, however, just 23.4 percent of wives out-earn their spouses.

The study looked at 260 metro areas. Pensacola ranked 237th.

In Alabama, Tuscaloosa is the city with the most women outearning their husbands with 33.2-percent. The university town ranked 36th nationally. Mobile ranked 120th. The Eastern Shore was at 206, with 26.2-percent of wives outearning their husbands.

In Alabama, 27.9 percent of women earn more than their husbands, the 15th-lowest percentage among the 50 states.

Nationally, in 1981, only 15.9 percent of women out-earned their husbands. That figure is now 29.6 percent.

