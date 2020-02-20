Woman’s ex-husband dead 4 months after she allegedly forced him at gunpoint to sign divorce papers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman’s ex-husband was found dead from a gunshot Tuesday night about four months after she allegedly held him at gunpoint and forced him to sign divorce papers.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine if this is a “Stand Your Ground” case.

The man killed in the Creekwood Subdivision near Mossy Creek and Juno Circle has been identified as 47-year-old Jeffrey Sherbrook.

45-year-old Millanie Sherbrook was arrested in October. She’s accused of pointing a gun at Jeffrey and forcing him to sign divorce papers, but he said he wanted to handle it in court. He said at the time he signed the papers because his wife is a “good shooter.”

