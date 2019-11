FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is seriously injured after she was struck while walking through a crosswalk.

55-year-old Diana Rosario was crossing Racetrack Road at Mooney Road when a 2016 Acura RLX turned and struck her in the crosswalk.

Rosario was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Acura, Hazel Lareese Heifner, 86, was charged with violation of right of way.