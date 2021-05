OWASSA, Ala. (WKRG) – The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide that left one person dead. The CCSO confirms Haley Etheridge was found shot to death inside a mobile home on Owassa Road, also known as County Road 29, Monday morning around 2 a.m.

Authorities say a person of interest is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his side. No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.