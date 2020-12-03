Daughter injured in fight as father draws gun on her boyfriend

UPDATE (3:24 PM) — Pensacola Police provided an update to clear up some of the facts surrounding an incident that was initially reported as a shooting.

According to officers, the woman’s injuries originated from a scuffle between she, her father, and a boyfriend.

Police say her father drew a gun at her boyfriend and upon struggling to get the gun out of her father’s hand, her hand was injured in the process. A shot was fired but it hit the outside of the house.

No charges were pursued by the boyfriend as the father was taken in by police as a Baker Act, having to go to a mental health facility for examination.

UPDATE (2:29 PM) — Officers say the woman sustained minor injuries from the gunshot.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a woman was shot in the hand, and a man is in custody for the crime.

Police say it was a domestic situation. The shooting happened at 3530 Newton Drive in Pensacola on Thursday afternoon.

