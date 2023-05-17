ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was found shot at a local hotel Wednesday, according to a release from the Atmore Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Southland Hotel Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, officers found a woman lying on the floor of a room with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a trauma center by ambulance.

Officers determined Luis Trevizo Becerra, 39, was the suspect in the shooting. A statewide BOLO was issued for Becerra and he was eventually arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers at exit 99 on I-65.

Becerra was taken to the Atmore Police Department and was charged with attempted murder. He was then taken to the Escambia County, Ala. Detention Center.