ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who was shot at an Atmore hotel on May 17 has died, according to a release from the Atmore Police Department.

Tara Ann Bryan, of Atmore, was shot at Southland Hotel Wednesday, May 17 around 11:45 a.m. She died on Monday, May 22 as a result of her injuries.

Officers were called to a room at the hotel for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, officers found Bryan lying on the floor. Bryan was taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

Officers determined that Trevizo Becerra, 39, was the suspect and a statewide BOLO was issued. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Becerra on I-65 at mile marker 99.

Becerra was originally taken to the Escambia County, Ala. Detention Center and charged with attempted murder. That charge has now been upgraded to murder.