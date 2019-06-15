Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has died in a 3-vehicle crash in Destin Friday afternoon.

A GMC Sonoma, a Toyota 4Runner and a Dodge Journey collided in an easbound lane on the Destin Marler Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol says the drivers in the Toyota and Dodge slowed down due to traffic, but the driver of the GMC failed to slow down in time.

The GMC driven by Larry Hopson slammed into the back of the Toyota. Then the Toyota hit the Dodge.

Hopson’s passenger a 40-year-old woman died in the crash.

FHP will release her name once next of kin is notified.

Charges are pending.