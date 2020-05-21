Woman charged with neglect at Destin nursing home

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Fort Walton Beach has been accused of neglecting an elderly resident for more than a month where she worked at Destin Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

While employed at the long-term care center, Deanna Kay Tobin oversaw the care of pressure wounds by nurses and staff under her supervision. Tobin, charged with tending to elderly patients, failed to do so, and authorities arrested her on Wednesday.

Tobin faces one count of neglect of an elderly person which is a third-degree felony.

“The behavior exhibited by this caregiver is disturbing and unacceptable,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Residents and loved ones should never have to worry about whether treatment will be administered while in a long-term care facility. To neglect a resident for more than a month is shameful, dangerous and will not be tolerated.”

According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU, Unit Manager Tobin failed to validate an elderly resident’s medication administration records and treatment administration records. Ensuring the nurses are doing their jobs, checking the MAR/TAR, and overseeing the Pressure Sore Program are all the responsibility of the Nursing Unit Manager. The MFCU investigation uncovered 58 missing treatments from Dec. 13, 2018, to Jan. 15, 2019. Unit Manager Tobin’s personnel file also revealed several corrective action plans, including a May 25, 2017, action form referencing a violation for failure to validate MAR on a resident.

