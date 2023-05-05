AGRICOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said a Lucedale woman embezzled more than $40,000 from the Agricola Parent Teacher Organization, according to a GCSO news release.

Brittney Miller, 36, was arrested on May 3. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted. Miller was given a $10,000 bond and has been released from custody.

GCSO said they learned Miller embezzled about $42,460.45 from the PTO fund for her personal use while investigating a complaint. GCSO said they are still investigating.