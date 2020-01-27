Woman charged with child abuse in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been charged with child abuse as she was picking up someone from a youth crisis center in Crestview.

Elyssa Alves, 33, arrived Wednesday to Hope House on Eastland Street to pick up the victim. According to the arrest report, Alves was picking up the victim because he had allegedly been involved in a battery.

Alves was seen on camera putting the victim in a headlock, grabbing the boy’s hair and forcing his head into the front wooden door of the Hope House, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was seen being pushed outside by the step-father when Alves struck him twice in the face with an open palm then kicked at the victim as they were leaving. The victim was found with a bruise on his head. When interviewed by investigators, he denied Alves ever struck him.

During an interview, investigators say Alves admitted to holding Kyle’s head but when questioned if anything else happened, she said she was not sure.

Hope House is run by Lutheran Services Florida and helps adolescents live healthier lives and remain out of the juvenile justice system through prevention and intervention activities.

It’s unknown how old the victim is and how he and Alves are related.

Alves was booked and released from the Okaloosa County Jail.

LATEST STORIES